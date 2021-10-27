CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were taken into custody and one suspect is still on the run after a pursuit involving Anderson County deputies ended in Clinton.

Deputies engaged in a pursuit on Hiway Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a law enforcement camera flagged the license plate as stolen.

Following a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the end of Blockhouse Valley Road near Ole Emory. All four of the suspects then fled on foot — three were apprehended and taken into custody, one suspect is still on the loose.

Guns and marijuana were found in the car, and one of those guns was reported stolen out of Knoxville. ACSO says the 7th Judicial Task Force is now leading the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone