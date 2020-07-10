3 Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -Three Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a KCSO spokesperson has confirmed.

The spokesperson said the three cases are not related to a Knox County inmate previously found to be COVID-19 positive at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The first of those three workers was a member of the training staff at the detention facility, prompting 52 other tests of people who had contact with that worker.

The sheriff’s office says it is following all CDC and county health department guidelines.