KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday morning around 6:35 a.m., Knoxville Fire crews headed to a house on fire on Lay Ave. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the single-family home.

According to KFD, crews made an aggressive interior attack and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. While no one was injured in the fire, the home had severe fire damage.

In addition, the three people inside the home were able to safely exit before KFD’s arrival. A KFD spokesperson also shared that there was a language barrier when crews arrived, however, one of the responding firefighters was bilingual and able to assist the family with needs.

(Photo via KFD)

(Photo via KFD)

(Photo via KFD)

(Photo via KFD)

Shortly after 8 a.m., fire crews were checking for hotspots and fire investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.