3 sought in shooting, sexual assault of Nashville rideshare drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify three young males accused of going on a violent crime spree Friday night that included the shooting of a female Lyft driver and the sexual assault of another.

According to police, a male employee of the Westin Hotel was standing outside in a break area around 7 p.m. when he was approached by two males, one armed with a handgun and both wearing ski masks. The victim handed over his wallet and cell phone, officers said.

The two then used the employee’s phone to request a Lyft around 8 p.m. from the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue North to Opry Mills Mall, police explained. They did not rob that driver.

Police said a female Lyft driver responded around 9:15 p.m. to Opry Mills Mall to pick up three young males who again used the Westin employee’s account. The driver took them to the 1200 block of 11th Avenue North where officers said she was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the Germantown Kroger on Monroe Street where a man reported that he was approached by a male with a gun in the 1600 block of Knowles Street and forced to drive to the grocery store to withdraw money from an ATM. When he went back outside, the armed gunman had fled.

The gunman then reportedly used the Westin employee’s phone to order a ride back to Knowles Street, where he attempted to rob the female Lyft driver. The driver told officers that he grabbed her by the throat and put a gun to her head. She said she attempted to pepper spray the gunman who fired, striking her in the arm and foot. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The gunman fled and requested another rideshare in the 1600 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Police said he then robbed the driver of his gray 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan with Tennessee tag 9S84J8, which has still not been located.

Surveillance of suspects (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)



Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the people in the surveillance images should contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Anyone who sees the Honda Odyssey minivan is urged to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.