MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have arrested three teens they say stole at least five automobiles over three days and tried to carjack an off-duty Shelby County reserve deputy.

MPD said they had been trailing the suspects in the 2018 Nissan Armada when they crashed at Mt. Moriah and I-240 Saturday afternoon.

Police said two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old took off running after the crash. They said one of the 17-year-olds told the reserve deputy to give up his car, but the deputy punched him.

All three were taken into custody. Demario Smith, 18, was charged with attempted carjacking and theft of property.

The other teens are facing similar charges but are not being identified because they are juveniles.

Police said the Nissan Armada they were driving was taken from outside Plaza Latina in Hickory Hill last Thursday.

The woman who owns the vehicle didn’t want to be identified but said she had just pulled in front of the business to put her baby in the vehicle when a male jumped into the car, hit the keyless ignition button, and drove away.

“In about 30 seconds,” she said.

Her teenage daughter was also there. She said the thief got some of their money and personal belongings, including her prom dress.

Police said the same suspects were spotted in a stolen 2015 Dodge charger trying to break into vehicles at the Target on Colonial. They said the suspects jumped out of the Charger and got into the Armada.

The owner of the Nissan Armada said even though they wrecked her family car, she is relieved police made the arrests.

“We work every day hard, and that car we bought only because we have the baby,” the owner said.

Police said they also recovered two loaded handguns in the back of the Nissan.



