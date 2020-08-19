NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control is adding a classification for basketball, baseball and softball.
The change approved Monday starts in the 2021-2022 school year. The board voted to increase the number of Division I classes from three to four in the three sports.
The organization said in a news release that the board voted to continue to bring eight teams to the state tournament in each of the three sports.
Football will keep the same number of classes: six in Division I and three in Division II. Other sports will see no change.
- Police identify victim of fatal I-40 crash in Sevier County
- Maryville mural commemorating women’s suffrage unveiled
- 3 Tennessee prep sports adding a classification next year
- Denver police release photo of masked suspects in house fire that killed five family members
- Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad granted parole, could be released within days