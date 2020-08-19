3 Tennessee prep sports adding a classification next year

HYDES, MARYLAND – MAY 23: An aerial view of a rural recreational baseball field is seen empty because of lockdowns due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 23, 2020 in Hydes, Maryland. While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enacted Phase One of reopening Maryland last week, which allowed some businesses such as barbershops and retail stores to reopen with restrictions – sports leagues from youth, recreational, high school, college, and pro all have remained canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control is adding a classification for basketball, baseball and softball.

The change approved Monday starts in the 2021-2022 school year. The board voted to increase the number of Division I classes from three to four in the three sports.

The organization said in a news release that the board voted to continue to bring eight teams to the state tournament in each of the three sports.

Football will keep the same number of classes: six in Division I and three in Division II. Other sports will see no change.