3-year project to replace Clinton bridge nears completion

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – There are just three months left to go on the construction of a new bridge in Clinton to replace the historic Lewallen Bridge.

Crews have been working on the project since late 2018 to replace the Hon. William Everette Lewallen Memorial Bridge. The bridge spans the Clinch River and connects downtown Clinton to South Clinton and Knoxville.

Crews are in the process of pouring concrete for the 1,200-foot-long parapet walls lining the bridge. A second crew is installing pipe and working on the storm water drainage structure.

An estimated three months of work remain to complete the 36-month-long project. The project should wrap up in late August.

