$3,000 of cigarettes stolen from Newport convenience store through hole in the wall

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Cocke County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after 60 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a Newport convenience store.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary after 60 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a convenience store on Highway 160 in Newport.

A store clerk reported she arrived to open the store on Monday to find a large hole smashed through the rear wall of the building. The hole was large enough for the burglar to reach through and access cartons of cigarettes stored inside the business.

A total of 60 cartons of cigarettes, valued at $3,000, were taken. In addition to wall damage estimated at $1,000.

Interior security footage was recorded at 4:30 a.m. Monday. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

