NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Cocke County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after 60 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a Newport convenience store.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary after 60 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a convenience store on Highway 160 in Newport.
A store clerk reported she arrived to open the store on Monday to find a large hole smashed through the rear wall of the building. The hole was large enough for the burglar to reach through and access cartons of cigarettes stored inside the business.
A total of 60 cartons of cigarettes, valued at $3,000, were taken. In addition to wall damage estimated at $1,000.
Interior security footage was recorded at 4:30 a.m. Monday. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
- Tennessee laws protecting vulnerable adults, funding VFD’s goes into effect Jan. 1
- Bus driver stops for lost dogs, helps reunite them with their family for the holidays
- $3,000 of cigarettes stolen from Newport convenience store through hole in the wall
- Knoxville ax-throwing attraction to open this week
- 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, December 30th 2019 – Sunday, January 5th 2020