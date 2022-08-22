VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival.

The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In the museum, there will be a demonstration of their 1800s Acorn Printing Press. For children, there will be free Cherokee name cards and kits available.

A blacksmith will be on-site on both days. Other demonstrations will include Cherokee life in the 1700s and a Civil War encampment. At 2 p.m., there will be a Civil War battle re-enactment.

Johnnie Sue Myers will be doing Cherokee cooking demonstrations. In addition, traditional Indian Fry bread and Indian tacos will be sold.

The Warrior Dancers of Ani-Kituhwa, who are the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians’ official ambassadors, will be providing special entertainment according to the museum. Visitors will also be able to meet with Cherokees from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina.

Funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission Rural Arts Program Grant, and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians is helping to put on this event. Tickets for adults are $10.00, children 13-18 years old are $5.00 and children 12 and under are free. A family rate is available for $25.

The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is Tennessee’s only tribally owned museum. It is located in Vonore, Tennessee.