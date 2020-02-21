32nd annual Knox News Auto Show returns this weekend

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s best auto show is back.

The 32nd annual Knox News Auto Show offers exclusive looks for car lovers and potential car buyers looking to learn a little more about their four-wheeled friends.

The fun kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center. This annual event showcases the future of the automobile industry as dozens of manufacturers and dealerships assemble their newest and best on the exhibit floor.

You also have the chance to get behind the wheel and test drive some of the models.

Admission is $10. Senior citizens get into the show free only on Friday.

