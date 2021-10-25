KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A major revitalization project will soon begin at Knoxville’s largest park after an eight-figure donation by the Haslam family.

In October of 2020, Knoxville City Council approved an update to the Lakeshore Park Master Plan. Since then, the Lakeshore Park Conservancy has been fundraising and working towards starting the next phase of the plan. To help fund this phase, the Haslam family gave $35 million to the project.

The new features being built include a baseball complex, field house, pavilions with event lawns, a small amphitheater, playgrounds, trails, fitness areas and a maintenance facility. Starting in November, park elements like the baseball fields will be moved to the athletic space of the updated layout to make room for several new elements.

Lakeshore Park will remain open during construction, which should last around two years. However, access to the park may be limited.

“Lakeshore Park serves as a front porch for the community, overlooking the beauty of East Tennessee,” Lakeshore Park Conservancy Board Chair Dee Haslam said. “Our family is committed to supporting Knoxville and believes Lakeshore Park is one of our city’s best assets. We’ve been intimately involved with the planning and know this gift will be maximized to serve the public, preserve the land, benefit the city and foster community for many years to come.”

Lakeshore Park opened in 1995 on 60 acres of leased land at the Lakeshore Mental Health Institute and has grown to include 185 acres. The park is owned by the City of Knoxville and managed by the conservancy.