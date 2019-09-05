35 people indicted on drug charges in latest sweep of 20-month undercover operation

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Jefferson County stacked up more charges, impounded vehicles and street drug removals after another round of drug raids.
The Jefferson City Police Department announced the end of a 20-month drug sweep with the latest round resulting in the arrest of 35 people; bringing the total to 90 individuals charged for the sale and delivery of several illicit drugs.
According to the release sent out Thursday, Jefferson City police brought drug-related charges that include the sale and delivery of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and prescription medication.
JCPD investigators have seized 19 vehicles, over $11,000 in cash and seven firearms. Nearly 258 grams of methamphetamine and 3,940 pills have been taken off the street as a result of the raid.
Also in the release were the names of the people arrested in the latest round of drug sweeps:
- Kim Michelle Edmonds, 45, Morristown- (2) counts sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)
- Kendra Michelle Long, 23, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Subutex) and (1) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)
- James Dylan Debord, 25, White Pine- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone
- Timothy Travis Guinn, 38, New Market- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Daniel Preston Cate, 62, Kodak- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone
- Adam James Dunlop, 29, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl)
- James David Millington, 52, Jefferson City- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)
- Michael Giorgio, 51, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Brandy Nicole Bruner, 36, Strawberry Plains- (4) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Daniel Lee Lauderdale, 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone
- Edward Aaron Bruno, 40, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)
- Elissa Ann Creswell, 38, Seymour- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)
- Joseph Victor Young, 37, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Daniel James Ancil, 40, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl)
- Joseph Allen Ball, 38, Kodak- (2) sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Crystal Dawn Brown, 48, White Pine- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)
- Dennis Ray Midkiff, 41, Newport- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Christi Ann Bell, 41, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone)
- Jessie Thomas Graves, 23, Dandridge- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Rhett Dwayne Campbell, 23, Newport- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 6 CSA (Marijuana)
- Lisa Michelle Elmore, 48, Talbott- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)
- Michael Cody Kelly, 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone, (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 1 CSA (Heroin)
- Jamie Paul Gilbert, 38, Morristown- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone)
- Gina Marie Giorgio, 30, Jefferson City-(2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone
- James Matthew Russell, 25, Jefferson City-(1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)
- Dale Evan Helms, 37, Newport- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone
Note: “CSA” – Controlled Substances Act (CSA) Under the CSA, there are five schedules under which substances may be classified — Schedule I being the most. (Source: DEA.gov)