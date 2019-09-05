35 people indicted on drug charges in latest sweep of 20-month undercover operation

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Jefferson County stacked up more charges, impounded vehicles and street drug removals after another round of drug raids.

The Jefferson City Police Department announced the end of a 20-month drug sweep with the latest round resulting in the arrest of 35 people; bringing the total to 90 individuals charged for the sale and delivery of several illicit drugs.

According to the release sent out Thursday, Jefferson City police brought drug-related charges that include the sale and delivery of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and prescription medication.

JCPD investigators have seized 19 vehicles, over $11,000 in cash and seven firearms. Nearly 258 grams of methamphetamine and 3,940 pills have been taken off the street as a result of the raid.

Also in the release were the names of the people arrested in the latest round of drug sweeps:

Kim Michelle Edmonds , 45, Morristown- (2) counts sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

, 45, Morristown- (2) counts sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) Kendra Michelle Long , 23, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Subutex) and (1) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

, 23, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Subutex) and (1) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) James Dylan Debord , 25, White Pine- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

, 25, White Pine- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone Timothy Travis Guinn , 38, New Market- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 38, New Market- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Daniel Preston Cate , 62, Kodak- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

, 62, Kodak- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone Adam James Dunlop , 29, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl)

, 29, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl) James David Millington , 52, Jefferson City- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

, 52, Jefferson City- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) Michael Giorgio , 51, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 51, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Brandy Nicole Bruner , 36, Strawberry Plains- (4) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 36, Strawberry Plains- (4) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Daniel Lee Lauderdale , 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

, 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone Edward Aaron Bruno , 40, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

, 40, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) Elissa Ann Creswell , 38, Seymour- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

, 38, Seymour- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) Joseph Victor Young , 37, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 37, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Daniel James Ancil , 40, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl)

, 40, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl) Joseph Allen Ball , 38, Kodak- (2) sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 38, Kodak- (2) sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Crystal Dawn Brown , 48, White Pine- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

, 48, White Pine- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) Dennis Ray Midkiff , 41, Newport- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 41, Newport- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Christi Ann Bell , 41, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone)

, 41, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone) Jessie Thomas Graves , 23, Dandridge- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 23, Dandridge- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Rhett Dwayne Campbell , 23, Newport- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 6 CSA (Marijuana)

, 23, Newport- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 6 CSA (Marijuana) Lisa Michelle Elmore , 48, Talbott- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

, 48, Talbott- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) Michael Cody Kelly , 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone, (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 1 CSA (Heroin)

, 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone, (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 1 CSA (Heroin) Jamie Paul Gilbert , 38, Morristown- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone)

, 38, Morristown- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone) Gina Marie Giorgio , 30, Jefferson City-(2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

, 30, Jefferson City-(2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone James Matthew Russell , 25, Jefferson City-(1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

, 25, Jefferson City-(1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) Dale Evan Helms, 37, Newport- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

Note: “CSA” – Controlled Substances Act (CSA) Under the CSA, there are five schedules under which substances may be classified — Schedule I being the most. (Source: DEA.gov)