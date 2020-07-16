36 students from Illinois high school test positive for COVID-19

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Gousman (WGN), and WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WGN) — Health officials are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a high school in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

Lake County health officials say 36 students at Lake Zurich High School have tested positive for the virus.

Officials said the cases may be traced to a number of social gatherings that took place before the school opened its summer athletic camps last week.

A mobile testing site was set up at the high school on Sunday and 355 people were tested. The 36 students who tested positive did not participate at the mobile site.

The health department tells WGN they are still awaiting the results from the mobile site, and are hoping to get them later this week. They say when the results do come back, it is likely the number of positive cases linked to the school will continue to rise.

The testing site was prompted after many student athletes were turned away from an athletic camp after failing temperature checks and health screenings last Monday.

By Tuesday, the school suspended the camps until further notice.

Officials have recommended that all 371 student athletes and their coaches self-quarantine for 14 days.

Due to this outbreak, Lake County will host another free mobile testing site in the parking lot of Lake Zurich High School’s Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — or until all 500 tests are exhausted. Lake Zurich High School students and staff are priority and will need to provide identification.

General public testing will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter