36th East Tennessee PBS Scholars’ Bowl kicks off this week

Tune in to watch a competition made up of some of the smartest kids from across Tennessee.

The 36th East Tennessee PBS Scholars’ Bowl is an annual academic competition where 62 high school teams from all over East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky put their academic prowess to the test.

Starting Monday night, you can see students will answer questions on a variety of topics including literature, sciences, art, math, government, sports and music. It is a single-elimination competition.

The final two teams will compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend.

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. through March 27 on East Tennessee PBS.