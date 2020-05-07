37K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 474,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a seven-week period, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 2 was 37,319. While that was down from the 43,792 new claims the previous week, the numbers were up dramatically from seven weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.
The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 13,274 new claims for the week ending May 2. Greater Memphis had the next highest number of claims with 8,218, followed by East Tennessee with 6,303.
