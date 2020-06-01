38 Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms employees in Unicoi test positive for COVID-19

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms Inc. released Monday morning that 38 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came after the company completed employee testing.

Steve Scott, an owner of Scott’s Farms told News Channel 11 Monday an employee was feeling ill last week and was sent to the doctor.

That employee was tested for COVID-19 as a precaution, and received a positive test result last Thursday.

After being notified of that positive test result, company officials tested all employees on Friday morning.

The test results for employees came back on Sunday, where 38 of 119 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re told those members that tested positive will be isolated for at least 10 days, “and contacts will be quarantined for 14 days according to CDC guidelines.”

FILE

The release issued Monday also said that Scott’s Farms will temporarily close in order to deep clean and sanitize.

All stands were shut down Monday and officials said employees would not be picking in the fields Monday.

Operations are expected to resume Tuesday or Wednesday.

We’re told only those employees that tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed back at work when operations resume.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

LATEST STORIES: