3rd annual CreepyCon returns to Knoxville this weekend

Fans of Halloween and horror are getting the chance to celebrate their favorite time of year this weekend.

The 3rd annual CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention will take over downtown Knoxville once again.

CreepyCon offers a full weekend of Halloween-themed fun with everything you could think of, like themed performances, special guests, photo opportunities, workshops and panels, movie screenings and more.

The spooky fun kicks off Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m. at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

Wristbands are $15 per day, $25 for two days or $35 for all three days. Parking is free.

visit creepyconknoxville.com for more information