4-H Electric Camp teaches middle-schoolers about energy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds of 6th and 7th grade students from across the state came to Knoxville to learn more about energy and how it’s turned into electricity for the 28th annual 4-H Electric Camp.

The camp is happening at the University of Tennessee.

At the camp, middle-schoolers learn about conserving energy as well as solar and wind power; they also get to build their own lamp using insulators they get to take home and share with their families.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association saying the camp gives students hands-on experience by learning some of the basic fundamentals of electricity – and how best to conserve it for today and save for tomorrow.

Electric cooperatives across the state helped organize the learning centers.