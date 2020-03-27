4-year-old survives 48 hours in wooded area of Lee County, Ala. with her dog

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A massive search has ended in fantastic news in the Loachapoka community as Friday afternoon searchers located four-year-old girl Vadie Sides.

She is okay and is receiving medical attention after vanishing for nearly 48- hours in a wooded area near her home along Lee Road 36.



Her dog was with her, but ran away as rescuers approached. They are looking for him.



WRBL will update you as they can.

LATEST NEWS