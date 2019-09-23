40th annual Knoxville Greekfest kicks off Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE ) – Friday marks the kick-off for Greekfest at Knoxville’s Saint George Greek Orthodox Church.

This year marks the 40th year for the Knoxville tradition. Authentic Greek food and pastries, live music, traditional Greek dancing and much more are featured.

The church will also be open for tours and presentations on Greek Orthodox religion and history.

This year’s festival kicks off this Friday and runs through Sunday. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Three-dollar weekend passes are also available.