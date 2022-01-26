KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a preliminary crash report from a multivehicle wreck on Interstate 75 that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Knoxville man Monday evening.

According to the report, three vehicles – two Jeeps and a semi-truck – were involved in the crash and had been traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 78. The driver of a 1994 Jeep Wrangler, identified as Daniel Woodward, 43, of Knoxville ran his Jeep off the roadside left and re-entered the roadway and struck a 2021 Jeep Gladiator, driven by a 54-year-old Knoxville man.

The semi-truck, driven by a Georgia man, then also struck the Jeep Gladiator, causing the Jeep Wrangler to overturn. All three vehicles came to an uncontrolled stop in the roadway.

Woodward was pronounced deceased. He had not been wearing a seat belt. The drivers of the Jeep Gladiator and semi-truck had both been wearing their seat belts.