437K+ new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee over 6-week period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 437,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a six-week period, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 25 was 43,792. While that was down from the 68,968 new claims the previous week, the numbers were up dramatically from six weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 14,927 new claims for the week ending April 25.