KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — SouthEast Bank has donated $44,000 to support the Knoxville Area Urban League’s financial literacy initiative, an affiliate of the National Urban League.

KAUL leaders say the group is committed to promoting community empowerment and transformative change, with a focus on assisting African Americans, other minority groups, and underserved populations in achieving economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.

This contribution is an essential milestone in the ongoing partnership between SouthEast Bank and KAUL, demonstrating their shared commitment to promoting financial education and economic empowerment in the Knoxville community.

“With a shared commitment to empowering our community, SouthEast Bank’s support will be pivotal in advancing our mission and achieving key objectives within our education and youth, housing, and economic development programs,” said Michelle Clayton, Ed.S, KAUL vice president of development & strategic partnerships.

This financial contribution will enhance KAUL’s existing financial literacy programs by providing age-appropriate modules tailored explicitly to Education and Youth Program students.

The funds will support KAUL’s Housing and Economic Development Programs, which provide affordable housing for low-income families, offer homeownership education, and help aspiring entrepreneurs with job training and networking events.

“Our partnership with the Knoxville Area Urban League reflects our dedication to making a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and families in Knoxville,” said SouthEast Bank Community Reinvestment Act Officer Kirby Burton.