45th Annual Gatlinburg Craftsmen fair kicks off

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual Gatlinburg Craftsmen fair is back for its 45th year starting Friday.

This year’s fair is offering over 160 booths of the finest craftspeople from all over the country. Through Sunday July19, the fair is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Admission for adults is $5 and children 12 and under get in free.

To keep this year’s visitors safe, the fair will be enforcing social distancing and masks are recommended. There will be hand sanitizer stations set up around the convention center.

Organizers say because of CDC guidelines, they will be offering a free take-home craft for children instead of the usual kids craft area.