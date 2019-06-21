463-pound gator gets hit by semi on Florida interstate

(WESH) – A gator weighing over 450 pounds had to pulled from a highway in Tallahassee after being struck by a semi.

WESH 2 News spoke with Florida Fish and Wildlife’s nuisance alligator contractor for Leon County, Broderick Vaughan, of Vaughan Gators LLC, about the massive gator.

Vaughan said they got a call about the 463-pound gator around 12:15 a.m. June 3.

The over 12-foot gator had been struck by a semi truck on Interstate 10 westbound, near the Monroe Street exit.

Vaughan said it was the largest gator he’s handled this year and the third gator they’ve trapped from a roadway.

Nuisance gators over 4 feet are not allowed to be re-released. Vaughan said even if the gator was allowed to be re-released, it would not have made it due to its injuries.