KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Tennessee Bureau of Investigation undercover operation led to the arrest of five men in East Tennessee accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Dayton Police Department, 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and TBI’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force worked together for the operation. For two days beginning March 10, undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

Eugenio D. Bautista, 23, Dayton Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, two counts especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kevin S. Cormier, 54, Spring City Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.

Devin Wayne Riddle, 28, Chickamauga, GA One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Kevin Ramirez Vasquez, 18, Chattanooga One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.

Erik Alan Zeliski, 47, Ooltewah One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.



Eugenio D. Bautista, 23, Dayton (Photo via TBI)

Kevin S. Cormier, 54, Spring City (Photo via TBI)

Devin Wayne Riddle, 28, Chickamauga, GA (Photo via TBI)

Kevin Ramirez Vasquez, 18, Chattanooga (Photo via TBI)

Erik Alan Zeliski, 47, Ooltewah (Photo via TBI)

All five men were each booked into the Rhea County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

This is the third operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2022 with the goal of finding people seeking out sex with minors. In 2021, 13 similar operations were conducted in Tennessee, aimed at reducing human trafficking.