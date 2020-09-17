5 arrested on drug charges at LaFollette home raided for third time

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Five people are behind bars after a narcotics search warrant was executed at a house on College Hill Road in LaFollette.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday executed a search warrant at the LaFollette home for the third time. This most recent warrant was the result of an 8-month long investigation into drug activity with investigators completing multiple undercover purchases of what is believed to be methamphetamine and heroin at the residence.

Ronald Dewayne Spradlin Jr, 39, was arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Evelyn Joyce Rowe, 38, was arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Matthew Wayne McClellan, 47, Jeffrey Lee Queener, 51, and Joey Ray White, 50, were arrested on scene for charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Spradlin Jr. and Rowe are being held without bond in the Campbell County Jail. The two are still facing indictments from undercover narcotics purchases prior to the search warrant.

McClellan, Queener and White were booked into jail and have made bond. The suspects are due in court on Tuesday, September 29.