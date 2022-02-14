KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a home on Wears Valley Road in Sevier County. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says the child found the handgun in the home and accidentally fired it, striking himself.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for help around 6;30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at a home in the 3700 block of Wears Valley Road. There, the boy was found with gunshot wounds to his head and finger.

The boy was transported to UT Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. The initial investigation revealed the child found the handgun in a bedroom of his home.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Tennessee Dept. of Children Services are conducting further investigation on the incident.