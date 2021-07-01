50% increase in fireworks-related death and injuries from 2019 to 2020 across U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission finds a 50% increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents in 2020, compared to 2019. CPSC believes the increase is caused by a large number of canceled public fireworks displays due to the COVID-19 pandemic which may have spurred consumers to use fireworks on their own.

In 2020, there were 18 deaths reported from fireworks-related incidents, compared to 12 reported from 2019. About 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries in 2020. There were about 10,000 ER-treated fireworks injuries in 2019. Of the 18 deaths, 8 of the victims had used alcohol or drugs prior to the incident. There were no reported female deaths in 2019 and only 1 in 2020.

Firecrackers were the biggest source of ER-treated fireworks-related injuries. The parts of the body most often injured were hands and fingers. In all, burns were the most common fireworks-related, emergency room-treated injury, at 44%.

About 66% of fireworks-related injures occurred from June 21 to July 21, 2020. To see the full reports for both 2020 and 2019, see below:

