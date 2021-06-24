$500 of cigars stolen from West Knoxville liquor store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are hoping that someone can help identify three suspects who stole from a West Knoxville liquor store. The three suspects reportedly store more than $500 of cigars

The theft took place around 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, when investigators say the three suspects worked in concert to steal the cigars.

If you recognize any of these suspects you are being asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or on the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous.

