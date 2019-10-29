500 red carpet passes available for Dolly Parton’s Netflix series premiere at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – 500 fans will have the chance to attend the red carpet walk ahead of the Dollywood premier of ”Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”, an eight-episode Dolly Parton music anthology series coming to Netflix.

A red carpet will be rolled out for film stars and Dolly herself, along with an exclusive screening for one of the installments of the series at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

500 lanyards will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to attend the red carpet during Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Premiere at Dollywood.

Lanyards will be distributed beginning at 4 p.m. Guests should come to the main parking area at Dollywood and go to the front gate, where the lanyards will be available, while supplies last.

Guests with the lanyards will be allowed access to the viewing area of the red carpet. Many actors, producers and Dolly will be walking the red carpet.

Entrance into the series is not included with the lanyard. Dollywood is closed for normal park operations on Tuesday.