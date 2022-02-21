KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville City Schools Foundation received a $5,000 donation from UScellular to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs in the city.

The foundation’s mission is to support educational programs for Maryville City Schools’ students. They also provide funding to teachers, administrators, and schools. The non-profit’s Children’s Fund raises money to provide economically disadvantaged Maryville students with necessary school supplies.

“As a technology company, we want to do our part to advance opportunities for youth in STEM education fields to help solidify a foundation for future leaders,” said Nathan Waddell, area vice president and general manager for the Mid-Atlantic. “By supporting the Maryville City Schools Foundation, the organization can continue its great work and encourage kids to explore their interests in technology fields.”

The gift to the Foundation is one of five gifts UScellular made to youth educational nonprofits across the country. UScellular said their company is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education.

