$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Oliver Springs

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – One lucky person won $50,000 playing the lottery Wednesday night.

The winning Powerball ticket was bought at Lucky’s Express Market on East Tri-County Boulevard in Oliver Springs.

As of Wednesday night, the prize has not been claimed.

