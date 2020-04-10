$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Oliver Springs

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – One lucky person won $50,000 playing the lottery Wednesday night.
The winning Powerball ticket was bought at Lucky’s Express Market on East Tri-County Boulevard in Oliver Springs.
As of Wednesday night, the prize has not been claimed.
