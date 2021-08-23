$50K+ raised to help family of twin babies killed in Waverly flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An online fundraiser has collected more than $50,000 to help the family of twin babies who both died after being swept away by floodwaters in Waverly over the weekend.

The siblings’ grandmother, Angie Willeby told News 2 that seven-month-old twins, Ryan and Rileigh were among the dead after catastrophic flash flooding in Humphreys County Saturday morning.

(Courtesy: Angie Willeby)

Willeby said the children’s parents were attempting to escape the rising waters with their four children when Ryan and Rileigh were swept away.

Their bodies were later found after an extensive search, she explained.

Ryan and Rileigh (Courtesy: Angie Willeby)

Willeby added that their other two siblings were not harmed.

Relatives set up an online fundraising page through GoFundMe to help the twins’ parents with funeral expenses and other costs. By Monday morning, the page had raised more than $51,000.

First responders in Humphreys County confirmed at least 21 deaths from the historic flooding, as of Sunday night, with more than 20 people still considered missing.

The names and ages of the victims have not been publicly released, as search and rescue efforts continue.