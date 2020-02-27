Closings
There are currently 18 active closings. Click for more details.

53 arrested in undercover Sevier County drug investigation, 37 more sought

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 53 people are waking up behind bars in Sevier County as part of an ongoing undercover operation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said officers and agents from 10 different law enforcement agencies hit the streets early Wednesday morning to apprehend suspected drug dealers.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said 37 people indicted by a grand jury are still being sought.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter