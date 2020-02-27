53 arrested in undercover Sevier County drug investigation, 37 more sought

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 53 people are waking up behind bars in Sevier County as part of an ongoing undercover operation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said officers and agents from 10 different law enforcement agencies hit the streets early Wednesday morning to apprehend suspected drug dealers.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said 37 people indicted by a grand jury are still being sought.