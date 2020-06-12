Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise to 29,126 with 468 deaths

53 years since landmark ‘Loving vs. Virginia’ case ending ban on interracial marriage

News

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(Copyright: The Associated Press)

(WFXR) – Friday marks 53 years since the United States Supreme Court made a historic ruling in the landmark case, Loving vs. Virginia.

The Court’s ruling struck down laws banning interracial marriage in the United States.

The case centered around Mildred and Richard Loving, who were sentenced to one year in prison for marrying each other.

At the time, their marriage violated Virginia’s “Racial Integrity Act” of 1924.

The couple appealed first to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which upheld their convictions.

Ultimately, the case went to the U.S. Supreme Court who issued a unanimous decision in the Loving’s favor and changed American history on June 12, 1967.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter