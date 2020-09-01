54th CMA Awards nominations announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nominations for the 54th annual Country Music Awards were announced in Music City Tuesday morning.

The nominees were be announced on Good Morning America by Luke Combs and Carly Pearce from the Grand Ole Opry.

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees are Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Female Vocalist of the Year nominees are Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood.

Male Vocalist of the Year nominees are Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Album of the Year nominees are Heartache Medication by Jon Pardi, Never Will by Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion by Old Dominion, What You See is What You Get by Luke Combs and Wildcard by Miranda Lambert.

Song of the Year nominees are “Bluebird” by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, “The Bones” by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, “Even Though I’m Leaving” bu Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrett III and Ray Fulcher, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce and Jonathan Singleton and “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland.

Single of the Year nominees are “10,000 Hours” by Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs, “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert, “The Bones” by Maren Morris and “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett.

New Artist of the Year nominees are Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Vocal Group of the Year nominees are Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts.

Vocal Duo of the Year nominees are Brooks and Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan and Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Maddie and Tae.

The #CMAawards MUSICIAN of the Year nominees are…



✨ Jenee Fleenor (@JeneeMusic)

✨ Paul Franklin

✨ Rob McNelley

✨ @IlyaToshinskiy

✨ Derek Wells (@DWeeZee) pic.twitter.com/2KkuyPlfyo — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 1, 2020

The #CMAawards MUSICAL EVENT of the Year nominees are…



✨ "10,000 Hours"

✨ "Be A Light"

✨ "The Bones"

✨ "Fooled Around And Fell In Love"

✨ "I Hope You're Happy Now" pic.twitter.com/D42BXxE4si — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 1, 2020

The pandemic will change the way the awards show will look like here in Nashville, but it could also play a role in who is nominated later this morning.

Disc jockey Wayne D, who hosts afternoons on the Big 98, told News 2 it could be performances like the throwback drive-in concerts by Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley or the performances from home by artists we may have never heard of, that could impact the nominations list.

“You’re gonna get a nod to the extra efforts and the respect paid to the extra efforts. Obviously, we had the Nissan Stadium drive-in shows and the Garth thing. You even had bands like Metallica trying the drive-in thing. The drive in concept, as much as it is a throwback, I think you are going to see, even with things get back to normal, I think you are going to that embraced in other ways and it is just going to add depth with what artists can do,” explained Wayne D.

As for what the actual awards show will look like, Wayne D said there is no way to tell this early.

The MTV VMAs were held this past weekend and had a mixture of live and pre-recorded performances, which Wayne D said will most likely happen.

What he does know, is the CMAs will give us all a closer look at who the artists really are.

Last year, Garth Brooks took home the top honor, winning entertainer of the year.

He will not win the award for an eighth time this year after he announced in July he is withdrawing his name from the category to give another artist the opportunity to win.

Kacey Musgraves and Luke Combs won the top vocalists honors last year. Vocal Duo of the Year went to Dan and Shay while Old Dominion claimed the vocal group award.