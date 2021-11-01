KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the final week of October, the Knoxville Police Department arrested 55 people on drugs and weapons charges.

From Oct. 25-31 KPD arrested over 50 people ranging from 14-53 years old on 30 felony charges and 135 misdemeanor charges. Those arrests stem from crimes including possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, manufacturing, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while under the influence, auto theft, assault and more.

The arrests also led to the confiscation of 11 firearms, 17 grams of heroin, 43 grams of methamphetamines, 70 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of pills, 147 pieces of drug paraphernalia and over 700 grams of marijuana.

Knoxville Police say, “KPD officers are committed to keeping Knoxville safe, and are working hard to get illegal firearms and narcotics off of the street. Knox County is nearing its record-high number of drug overdose deaths, and the efforts of officers are a direct attempt to both make a dent in the overdose epidemic and prevent the violent crime that surrounds the distribution of deadly and dangerous narcotics.”