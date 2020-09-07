590 COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee, isolations approach 2,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are nearly 600 active COVID-19 cases and 2,000 people in isolation at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, according the latest data released by the school.

According to the latest data available on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are 590 active cases at the university as of Sunday. Of the 590 cases, 584 are students.

The university has reported 110 new cases since 480 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, a 22.9% rise in total active cases. Self-isolations grew from 1,812 to 1,983 during the same period, a rise of just 9.44%.

There are 959 non-residential students and 950 residential students currently in isolation. There are 74 university employees in isolation.

University of Tennessee-Knoxville has also reported 282 recoveries since June 8.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said Friday that the school will rent out an entire hotel to be used to quarantine students and employees.

School officials last week identified Alpha Omicron Pi and Alpha Chi Omega as the latest sororities at the Knoxville campus to have COVID-19 clusters associated with their organizations.

It came just one day after Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa were also identified for COVID-19 clusters. They join Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on a list of sororities to have COVID-19 clusters identified in the last two weeks.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

School officials have asked Greek organizations to manage their own self-isolation needs and implement COVID-19 operational plans they were required to develop during the summer.

Six student organizations, later identified as Greek life groups, were placed on interim suspension for reportedly holding gatherings that violated UT’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.