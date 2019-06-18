5th annual dodgeball tournament benefits United Way of Greater Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When someone says dodgeball, you might not think of something that helps people, but you should.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville is hosting the Dodgeball Y’all tournament on Saturday, August 10, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Over 30 teams play in the tournament each year. The proceeds go to the 2019 United Way of Greater Knoxville campaign. The year’s tournament highlights the United Way’s work in youth success in the Knox County community, with special emphasis on mentoring programs.

Corporate teams are $500 each and non-profit teams are $250 each. Sign-in begins at 7:30 a.m. the day of play. Any team not signed in by 8:30 a.m. will forfeit their first game. Warm-ups begin at 8:30 a.m. and games start at 9 a.m.

Teams of six will compete in single-elimination games and play continues until there is a single team winner.

Click here to sign up.