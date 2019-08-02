6 Around Town: First Friday

Another first Friday of the month means another night of fun-filled activities in downtown Knoxville.

Alive at Five: live at the Knoxville Museum of Art

Watch Stacey Mitchhart Band performing at the Knoxville Museum of Art from 6-8 p.m. General admission is $15

First Friday Open Mic Night

Dogwood Arts is hosting an Open Mic Night showcasing Knoxville’s budding musical talent from 5:30-8:30PM on First Friday, August 2nd. Open Mic Night will happen alongside the opening reception for “Pieced” a collaborative exhibition of artwork by Melissa Everett and Nick DeFord in the Dogwood Gallery.

Summertime Movie Magic at the Tennessee Theatre

Watch Ghostbusters live on the big screen at the Tennessee Theatre! The movie will begin at 8 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m. $9.00 adults, $7.00 children under 12 and seniors 60 and over, Subscriptions are $45.00 adult and $36.00 children and seniors.

Shakespeare on the Square

Shakespeare on the Square annually features two of the magnificent plays of Williams Shakespeare, comedies, tragedies and histories, rotated nightly outdoors on Market Square in the heart of downtown Knoxville. Treat yourself to reserved VIP seating for just $15 per person, including a complimentary bottle of water and local merchant goodie bag.