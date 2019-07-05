6 Around Town: July 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the first Friday of the month and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Knoxville.

First Friday, July 5, 2019

The Lonestones will on on the WDVX Stage at the Visit Knoxville Visitor’s Center until 6 p.m. alongside featured artist Emporium.

There are five new exhibits including the seventh annual Knoxville Photo exhibition.

Click here for more.

Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt, July 1-31, 2019

The hunt lasts from July 1-31. Pick up a passport from participating locations, including the visitor’s center, and start searching for the character we all know and love.

He’s about six inches tall and could be anywhere in a participating location. When you find Waldo, collect a store stamp and keep hunting.

Collect 20 or more stamps and be entered to win a deluxe set of Waldo books.

Share on social media where you found Waldo with #foundwaldoknox.

Click here for more details.

Fanboy Expo, July 12-14

Tennessee’s largest pop culture event is at the Knoxville Convention Center from July 12-14/

Featured guests this year include Paul Ruebens (Pee-Wee Herman), Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”), Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride”), Frank Welker (voice of “Scooby-Doo”), Walter Koenig (Chekov from “Star Trek”), Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers (“Leave it to Beaver”), Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith (“The Monkees”), Jodi Benson and CB Barnes (“The Little Mermaid”) and more.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Shakespeare on the Square

This summer features “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Comedy of Errors” in Market Square.