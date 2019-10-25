6 arrested in Scott County with pound of meth, pills

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A phone call to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of more than a pound of meth and nearly $8,000 earlier this month.

A call alerted SCSO around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 that a male from Lexington, Kentucky, was en route to a camper owned by Greg Norris located on Pine Grove Road in Winfield, Tennessee, in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as a large amount of pills to sell to Norris and possibly several other individuals waiting on him.

When officers went to the camper to investigate the allegation they could see scales, baggies and other drug paraphernalia on a table and a golf ball-size bag of meth on the cushion of the couch below the table in the camper according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The officers knocked on the door and saw Norris immediately stand up from the table. After a brief hesitation, Norris came to the door and opened it. Norris along with Caitlyn Maggard and Christopher Moberly, of Lexington, Kentucky, were standing in the camper. All three were detained.

While SCSO officers were in the camper Brassfield Coffey, of Stearns, Kentucky, pulled up driving a GMC pick up truck.

SOURCE: Scott County Sheriff’s Office

From left: Brassfield Coffey Jr., Caitlyn Maggard, and Christopher Moberly

A K-9 was alerted to cars belonging to Maggard, Moberly and Coffey.

More meth, heroin and prescription drugs, including Subutex, Clonopin, Clonazepam, Xanax, Fentanyl, and Gabapentin were found in vehicles and the camper.

Coffey later stated he was coming to buy an ounce of meth from Norris and he had already paid Norris for it.

In conjunction with the investigation, officers went Oct. 2 to the residence of Michael and Magdalene Troxell on Tennessee Highway 52 in Elgin, Tennessee. Acting on a tip more meth was found. The couple admitted they purchased the drugs from Moberly and his “hook up” Norris.

SOURCE: Scott County Sheriff’s Office

From left: Greg Norris of Winfield, Tennessee, and Magdalene and Michael Troxell of Elgin, Tennessee.

The DEA London Office is in charge of the ongoing investigation.