6 Explores: Best places to see East Tennessee fall colors

As we move into fall in East Tennessee the topic always turns to: Where are the best places to see the fall colors?

There are so many good options in the Smokies, but have you ever ventured a little further south into the Cherokee National Forrest?

WATE 6 News Anchor Kristin Farley takes us there along the Cherohala Skyway in 6 Explores.

Farley says it has been one of her favorite places to see the vibrant reds and oranges. She shared some breathtaking images from almost every overlook and from almost every corner along the Cherohala Skyway.

The Skyway is a 43-mile national scenic drive that connects Tellico Plains, Tennessee to Robbinsville, North Carolina.

There are countless overlooks that open up to some spectacular views.

While the leaves are just starting to turn this season, we have photos from years past showing just how incredible the sights can be in the fall.

There are also several other “photo ops” just off the Skyway like Bald River Falls.

You can drive and park right next to the falls, meaning no hiking is required to capture pictures of the 100-foot cascades.

Of course, if you are looking for a short hike, there are several along the 43-mile stretch of the Skyway.

Some are complete with signs offering up a history lesson on the Cherokee National Forrest.

And if you work up an appetite, Farley shares another one of her favorite fall stops on the Tellico Plains end of the Skyway: Tellico Grains Bakery.

Here, the owner tells us everything is made by from scratch, fresh, every day. The bakery opened up in 2003 and quickly become a favorite for locals and tourists.

One other interesting fact, the state just recently added a color blind viewfinder at the Lake View overlook to give even more people an opportunity to enjoy all the views along the Cherohala Skyway.