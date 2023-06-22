KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather continues to feel like summer, enjoy this weekend with some fun activities and events. For those who plan to go downtown, please be cautious because the 2023 USA Cycling events will be held in the area. Click here for information on road closures.

Grab a friend and check out these six free things to do in the area. Make sure to also check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

See The Crossjacks live at Boyd’s Jig & Reel

The Crossjacks are a guitar and fiddle group from East Tennessee that plays music from sea chanteys to Irish/Celtic folk. They also focus on authentic sea shanties, Celtic and Romanian traditional and folk songs, old-time fiddle tunes and modern festival favorites.

Those over the age of 21 years old are welcome to join this free event.

• Location: 101 S. Central Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, June 23

• Time: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Eco-printing

The Ijams Center is inviting the public to make ecologically minded art while helping volunteers remove invasive species from Mead’s Quarry.

According to the Facebook page, a Big Camera will be used to make art prints from removed species. Everyone will use sunshine, sumac, vinegar, salt and water.

• Location: 2915 Island Home Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, June 24

• Time: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bikes & Blooms: Ijams Nature Center

Come together for a family bike ride through the neighborhoods and local greenways of Knoxville.

The ride will start from Volunteer Landing and continue across the Gay Street Bridge down Sevier Avenue, passing by a dozen great restaurants, breweries and public art along the street. Then the bikers will go to the Island Home neighborhood towards the Will Skelton Greenway to the Ijams Nature Center.

Riders are required to wear helmets and have a basic understanding of on-road riding. Do not forget to take snacks.

Reach out to Vicki Baumgartner at vbaumgartner@dogwoodarts.com or call (865) 637-4561 with any questions or concerns.

• Location: Departing from Outdoor Knoxville Adventure Center: 900 Volunteer Landing Lane, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, June 24

• Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Olympic Day

Prior to the big race on Sunday, meet the Olympians and Champions for a free autograph session, meet and greet, bike rodeo and more at Knoxville’s Safety City.

Children and families will get the chance to meet some of the athletes and pro racers at the event. They will also feature progressive bike activities for youth riders on striders, push bikes and pedal bikes.

Come out for the free giveaways.

Riders are asked to bring their own bikes and helmets to ride. Pets are not permitted at Saefty City, except for any service animal.

• Location: 165 S. Concord Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, June 24

• Time: 12-2 p.m.

2023 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships

The 2023 USA Cycling is returning for one last time in Knoxville and you do not want to miss it. The race will start and finish on Gay Street. The 6.8-mile routes will cover familiar territory, crossing the Tennessee River on Gay Street Bridge, traveling up Sherrod Hill and using the James White Parkway to return to downtown Knoxville.

For more information on this year’s race, go to the WATE 6 USA Cycling page. Check out where are the best places to watch the race on Sunday.

• Date: Sunday, June 25

• Time: Women’s race starts at 9 a.m.; Men’s race starts at 1:15 p.m.

See all the murals in Knoxville

Artists came together to create interesting murals in different areas describing the history and culture of Knoxville. There are 36 painted murals and four photographic murals within the city.

“From alleys to stairwells, our talented local and visiting artists use a variety of canvases to enhance the natural landscape of Knoxville,” Visit Knoxville’s website states.

Click here for the full map of the murals and their locations.

• Location: Click here for a map