KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween.

Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt

Join in on the fun by finding nine feline friends throughout the windows of downtown Knoxville. Who wouldn’t want to find one of the spooky creatures of the fall? Participate by joining the fun during the afternoon or evening on Friday. The scavenger hunt also has a clue sheet. Come downtown and see who finds all nine of the cats first.

Location : Downtown Knoxville

: Downtown Knoxville Date : Oct. 16

: Oct. 16 Time: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Explore Knoxville Bike Ride

Bike around around South and North Knox, downtown and the Old City. Ride around to see the murals, landmarks and historic figures to lear more about Knoxville.

Location :

: Date : Oct. 15

: Oct. 15 Time: 11 a.m.

Beat Bama Pep Rally

See what kind of bands that will be out for the Beat Bama Pep Rally. The event is free admission but each person has to RSVP. The event will feature Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band and WIMZ Garage Band.

According to the event page on Facebook, theres also a meet and greet with the Tennessee baseball and basketball teams. Attendees will need to register to receive their free mobile ticket. To get the ticket, visit goriverbreeze.com.

Location : River Breeze Event Center

: River Breeze Event Center Date : Oct. 14

: Oct. 14 Time: Doors open at 5 p.m., starts at 7 p.m., and Wanted takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Artist in Residence Biennial

This exhibition showcases the work of past UT School of Art Artists in Residence Heidi Howard, Esteban Cabeza de Baca, Zahar Vaks, and Curtis Talwst Santiago. This program celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Since its creation, over 80 working artists have come to teach for a semester at UT.

Location : The University of Tennessee Downtown Gallery

: The University of Tennessee Downtown Gallery Date: Sept. 2 – Oct. 15

Bark in the Park

This event is described as a spooktacular event for the animals. There will be a range of activities from a radar run, giant Jenga and costume contests.

Location: World’s Fair Park

World’s Fair Park Date: Oct. 16

Oct. 16 Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic Downtown Knoxville Walking Tour

Take the time to explore the downtown area of Knoxville. There is a free interactive online tour guide for people to hear about the history of each place that they visit. Feel free to go to Visit Knoxville to learn more about the area.

Location : Start at 301 South Gay Street Knoxville, Tenn.

: Start at 301 South Gay Street Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: anytime