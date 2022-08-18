SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends.

Haw Ridge Park

This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for both the land and the water. Take some time to hike, ride a bike, run, skii and take a canoe trip with friends and family. Take in the beauty of nature in Oak Ridge.

Location : Near the “The Dirt Lab” – 289 Old Edgemoor Rd, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

: Near the “The Dirt Lab” – 289 Old Edgemoor Rd, Oak Ridge, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Oak Ridge Art Center

A small group of participants came together to create a place where people could socialize, entertain and provide intellectual and creative stimulation. The Oak Ridge Art Center was created to create a formal structure and lasting presence for the visual arts in the community. Since 1952, the Oak Ridge Art Center has been a vital part of the cultural life of Oak Ridge and the surrounding communities.

Location : 201 Badger Avenue, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

201 Badger Avenue, Oak Ridge, Tenn. Date : Aug. 19-21

Aug. 19-21 Time : Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 1-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

A.K. Bissell Park

This 38-acre park with features paved in the 1.25-mile loop is great for people to go out and enjoy the fresh air. What really makes the park special is the Friendship Bell that is located within the park. The bell is 8,000 lbs of bronze that commemorate the workers of the Manhattan Project, and celebrates peace and friends between Oak Ridge and the sister city Naka Shi, Japan, according to the Explore Oak Ridge website.

Location : 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

: 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Melton Lake Greenway

Probably one of the most peaceful places in Oak Ridge is the Melton Lake Greenway. Walkers, runners and cyclists will enjoy the trail which is near a waterway that ends at the north face of Haw Ridge Park. There is also a picnic shelter nearby. Anyone is welcome to row in the lake or go fishing.

Location : 697 Melton Lake Drive, Oak Ridge Tenn.

: 697 Melton Lake Drive, Oak Ridge Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Oak Ridge Farmers’ Market

Located on Broadway Avenue, come out to see the fresh, grown produce right in Oak Ridge. The Farmers’ Market is a part of the East Tennessee Farmers Association. See what’s in season at the Farmer’s Market. Check out Broadway Avenue and see the products.

Location : 281 Broadway Ave, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

: 281 Broadway Ave, Oak Ridge, Tenn. Date : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Secret City Commemorative Walk (Bissell Park)

This is a memorial that honored the thousands of men and women who moved to a city that was not found on maps to help end World War II. 10 bronze plaques are in the area that tell the story of Oak Ridge and its role in the war. The Secret City Commemorative Walk also displays a series of eight bronze markers for people who lived in Oak Ridge. Try to see the “Founder Walls” which displays the 1,488 original founders.

Location : Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

: Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.