A car riddled with bullet holes sits outside Methodist North hospital on Covington Pike early Tuesday morning.



Police and an ambulance parked outside Methodist North hospital on Covington Pike early Tuesday morning.

What appears to be a semi-automatic rifle sits on the ground at a BP station at Sycamore View and Raleigh Lagrange.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight, Memphis Police confirms.

It happened in the area of New Covington Pike and Austin Peay just before 1 a.m.

Four of the victims were taken to Regional One and two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur.

Three adults and one juvenile are currently in critical condition.

Police say three of the victims were detained due to them being in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of the incident.

Pictures from a WREG photographer show a car riddled with bullet holes with all four doors open in the middle of Covington Pike outside the hospital. Detectives were seen collecting over 40 evidence markers.

A semi-automatic rifle was found on the ground next to one of the pumps at the BP gas station near the corner of Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view.

Semi-automatic rifle found at the BP on Raleigh Lagrange and Sycamore View



At this time, it is unclear if the two scenes are related.

The hospital was put on lockdown for several hours and began allowing people to leave shortly before 3 a.m. Roads surrounding the hospital were blocked off but have now reopened.

WREG will update this story as we learn more about the situation.