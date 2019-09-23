6 injured, including 2 children, following crash in Knox Co, Kentucky

KNOX COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WATE) – Six people, including two children, were injured Sunday night following a crash in Knox County, Kentucky.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on KY Hwy 3439, which is just outside of Barboursville.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sarah Buttery, 30, of Barboursville was attempting to pull out of a driveway, driving a 2014 silver Buick. They pulled out into the path of a silver 2003 Town and Country Chrysler minivan, which was driven by 26-year-old Glenn Marion. That minivan struck the driver’s side of the Buick.

Buttery and her front-seat passenger was transported from the scene by ambulance to Baptist Health in Corbin for non-life threatening injuries.

Marion had a front-seat passenger along with two small kids in the back of the minivan. Marion and a four-year-old child were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The front passenger and a three-year-old were flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington for their injuries. Both are listed in stable condition.

The use of seat belts, child restraints, drugs and alcohol is still under investigation.