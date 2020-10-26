6 Storm Team Starwatch: Blue Moon lights up the sky on Halloween

Welcome to the 59th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, October 26th 2020

Today NASA announced that water was found on the sunlit surface of the Moon (NASA). This discovery shows that water may not be limited to cold and shadowed places on the Moon (NASA). The water was detected in Clavius Crater (NASA).

Thursday, October 29th 2020

You will be able to see the Moon and Mars in the sky tonight (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, during this time of year you will be able to see the Big Dipper low in the N/NW sky during the evening hours (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, October 30th 2020

The Moon is at apogee today (NASA). This means that the Moon is the farthest from the Earth in its orbit (NASA).

Saturday, October 31st 2020

Today the Moon will be Full (NASA). This is the second Full Moon in the month of October which makes it a Blue Moon. Blue Moons are not actually blue in color, but are called this because they mark the second Full Moon in the month (there is typically only one Full Moon each month). Additionally, on Halloween you will also be able to see Mars to the upper right of the Moon (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible if you look to the West-Southwest (Sky & Telescope).

Finally, Uranus is also at opposition today (NASA).

